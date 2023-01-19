Fidelity China Special Situations Putting government policies into perspective (VIDEO)

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark provides us with a summary of his report entitled ‘Government controls put into perspective’, provides more detail around Party Congress and China’s COVID-19 policies, explains what is built into the market prices, and having covered covered the risks of government intervention, regulation and economy shares his thoughts on geo-political tension.

Fidelity China Special Situations is a large British investment trust dedicated to long-term investments in Asia.