Fidelity China ‘be greedy when others are fearful’ (Analyst VIDEO)

Fidelity China Special Situations plc (LON:FCSS) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark gives us a brief overview of his report entitled The time to “be greedy when others are fearful”, explains how managers like Fidelity can add value in times when regulatory risk is high, what Mark sees as the Chinese government’s objectives, the risk of COVID-19 and opportunities created by risks.

Fidelity China Special Situations is a large British investment trust dedicated to long-term investments in Asia.