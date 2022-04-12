Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Fidelity China ‘be greedy when others are fearful’ (Analyst VIDEO)

Fidelity China Special Situations plc (LON:FCSS) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark gives us a brief overview of his report entitled The time to “be greedy when others are fearful”, explains how managers like Fidelity can add value in times when regulatory risk is high, what Mark sees as the Chinese government’s objectives, the risk of COVID-19 and opportunities created by risks.

Fidelity China Special Situations is a large British investment trust dedicated to long-term investments in Asia.

You might also enjoy reading  CyanConnode: New contract, fundraising and Indian developments
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Fidelity China ‘be greedy when others are fearful’ (Analyst VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.