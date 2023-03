Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAV) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his latest report entitled ‘India: adding spice to the mix’, explains why Fidelity invest in India, what he learned from a couple of case studies, the near-term factors and the risks involved.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets.