Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Exxon Mobil Corporation found using ticker (XOM) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 40 with a mean TP of 66.34. Now with the previous closing price of 57.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.26 and the 200 day MA is 56.7. The market cap for the company is $241,481m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.exxonmobil.com

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 22,239 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Irving, Texas.