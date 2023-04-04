Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 96.2% Upside Potential

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EBS) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 25 and 15 calculating the average target price we see $20.33. Now with the previous closing price of $10.36 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 96.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $11.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to $19.11. The market capitalization for the company is $519m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.emergentbiosolutions.com

The potential market cap would be $1,019m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care. The company offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Anthrasil to for inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent to treat botulinum disease; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Ebanga, a monoclonal antibody to treat infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; raxibacumab injection for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; reactive skin decontamination lotion kits; TEMBEXA for the treatment of human smallpox disease; Trobigard, an auto-injector atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride auto-injector for the emergency treatment of known or suspected exposure to nerve agents; and vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccine. It also provides NARCAN, a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vivotif, an oral vaccine for typhoid fever; and Vaxchora, a single-dose oral vaccine to treat cholera. In addition, the company is developing AV7909, an anthrax vaccine; CGRD-001, a pralidoxime chloride/atropine auto-injector; CHIKV VLP, a chikungunya virus VLP vaccine; EBS-LASV; EGRD-001, a diazepam auto-injector; SIAN, an antidote for the initial treatment of acute poisoning of cyanide; and UniFlu, a universal influenza vaccine. Further, it provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.