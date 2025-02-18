Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

EDX Medical Group’s Prostate Cancer ‘Super Test’ Aims to Revolutionise Early Detection (Video)

A ground-breaking test from EDX Medical Group plc (AQSE:EDX) could transform prostate cancer screening. With over 100 biomarkers and a patented algorithm, this new diagnostic tool aims for near-perfect accuracy—far surpassing traditional PSA tests. Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Sir Chris Evans, explains how this innovation could catch cancer at its earliest stages, potentially saving countless lives.

EDX is poised for major developments, with upcoming product launches, regulatory approvals, and expansion plans in key global markets.

EDX Medical Group is a UK-based diagnostics company focused on personalised treatment for cancer, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
EDX Medical Group’s Prostate Cancer ‘Super Test’ Aims to Revolutionise Early Detection (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.