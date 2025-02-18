EDX Medical Group’s Prostate Cancer ‘Super Test’ Aims to Revolutionise Early Detection (Video)

A ground-breaking test from EDX Medical Group plc (AQSE:EDX) could transform prostate cancer screening. With over 100 biomarkers and a patented algorithm, this new diagnostic tool aims for near-perfect accuracy—far surpassing traditional PSA tests. Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Sir Chris Evans, explains how this innovation could catch cancer at its earliest stages, potentially saving countless lives.

EDX is poised for major developments, with upcoming product launches, regulatory approvals, and expansion plans in key global markets.

EDX Medical Group is a UK-based diagnostics company focused on personalised treatment for cancer, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases.