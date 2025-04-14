Follow us on:

EDX Medical plc Game-Changing Blood Test Targets Early Detection of Testicular Cancer (Video)


EDX Medical Plc (AQSE:EDX) has unveiled a powerful new diagnostic breakthrough: the most accurate testicular cancer test ever developed, capable of detecting the disease at its earliest stages with over 90% sensitivity. In this interview, Professor Sir Chris Evans, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of EDX Medical, explains how this revolutionary blood test could reshape early diagnosis and monitoring—providing rapid, definitive answers for young men and their doctors. From cutting-edge biomarkers to a streamlined GP delivery system, this test is set to challenge current pathways and offer peace of mind to thousands.

About the company:
EDX Medical plc is a UK-listed company developing advanced diagnostic tests that support personalised treatment in cancer, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases.

