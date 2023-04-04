Digital Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 21.0% Upside Potential

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DLR) now have 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 80 and has a mean target at $119.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $98.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. The day 50 moving average is $105.55 and the 200 day moving average is $111.13. The market cap for the company is $29,256m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $35,413m based on the market consensus.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.