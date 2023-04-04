Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 170.8% Upside Potential

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated with ticker code (DBD) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 1.5 and has a mean target at $3.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $1.20 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 170.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $2.32 and the 200 day MA is $2.56. The market capitalization for the company is $96m. Company Website: https://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

The potential market cap would be $261m based on the market consensus.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer’s product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.