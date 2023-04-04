Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Deliveroo PLC -2.4% potential downside indicated by Citigroup

Broker Ratings

Deliveroo PLC with ticker (LON:ROO) now has a potential downside of -2.4% according to Citigroup.



Citigroup set a target price of 90 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Deliveroo PLC share price of 92 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential downside of -2.4%. Trading has ranged between 73 (52 week low) and 133 (52 week high) with an average of 1,431,868 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,629,078,248.

Deliveroo plc (Deliveroo) is a United Kingdom-based online food company, which is engaged in delivering food. The Company’s platform connects consumers, riders and restaurant and grocery partners across local markets to bring people the food. Its platform, Deliveroo is a hyperlocal three-sided marketplace that connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfill a purchase in under 30 minutes. It has a diverse base of approximately 180,000 restaurant and grocery partners. The Company’s geographical segments include the United Kingdom and Ireland segment and the international segment, comprising its business in Continental Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. It works with global quick service restaurants, national casual dining chains, independent full-service restaurants, and takeaways. It also partners with some of the grocery retailers. It operates across Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.



