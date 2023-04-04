Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 40.9% Upside Potential

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.77 and 8.13 calculating the mean target price we have $9.95. Now with the previous closing price of $7.06 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 40.9%. The 50 day MA is $6.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.19. The market capitalization for the company is $4,154m. Visit the company website at: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $5,854m based on the market consensus.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.