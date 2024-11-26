Follow us on:

Cooks Coffee Company Plc CEO Aidan Keegan on Growth, Strategy, and Ethical Practices (VIDEO)

Cooks Coffee Company Plc (AQUIS:COOK) CEO Aidan Keegan joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results for the six months ended 30 September 2024.

In this interview, Aidan Keegan, CEO of Cooks Coffee Company Plc, shares the latest updates on the company’s impressive 27% revenue growth, a significant turnaround in profitability, and the strategic expansion across the UK and Ireland. He discusses the factors driving the success of new stores, the company’s commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, and ambitious plans for further growth over the next year. Investors will also gain insights into how the business is building on its strong foundation to secure future success.

About Cooks Coffee Company
Cooks Coffee Company Plc is an international café chain operating a family of brands. It offers quality coffee, a wide range of beverages, and an extensive food menu, all while emphasising sustainability and ethical business practices.

