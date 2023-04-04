Chevron Corporation – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 17.4% Upside Potential

Chevron Corporation which can be found using ticker (CVX) now have 27 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 215 and 161 calculating the mean target price we have $191.59. Now with the previous closing price of $163.16 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 17.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $165.36 and the 200 day moving average is $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $324,039m. Find out more information at: https://www.chevron.com

The potential market cap would be $380,501m based on the market consensus.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels; transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.