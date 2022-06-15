Twitter
Chesnara good performance analysed by Dr Brian Moretta (Analyst VIDEO)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) is the company of discussion when Dr Brian Moretta, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview Brian explains how the company performed over the full year, discusses the operational challenges, updates us on the dividend, progress with its acquisition strategy and immediate prospects.

Chesnara plc (LON: CSN)is an established Life and Pensions Consolidator in the UK and Europe. The company focuses on delivering value to customers and shareholders through three strategic pillars: maximising the value from existing business, acquiring life and pensions businesses and enhancing value through profitable new business.

You might also enjoy reading  Chesnara: Market benefits overwhelm operational challenges
