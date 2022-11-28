CentralNic Group Directors’ dealings

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) has today stated that it received notification on the 25 October 2022 from Kestrel Partners LLP that on the 22, 23 24 and 25 November 2022 it purchased, on behalf of its discretionary client accounts, an aggregate of 1,530,077 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the Company at an average price of £1.23917 per share

Mr Royde is a partner of, and holds a beneficial interest in, Kestrel. Mr Royde is also a shareholder in Kestrel Opportunities and is therefore deemed to have a beneficial interest in Kestrel Opportunities’ entire legal holding in CNIC.

Following this transaction, Kestrel Opportunities holds (and consequently Mr Royde is deemed to have a beneficial interest in) 17,926,535 Shares in the Company, and other clients of Kestrel, in which Mr Royde has no beneficial interest hold 46,827,740 Shares in the Company.

On a combined basis, Kestrel indirectly holds voting rights over 64,754,275 Shares in the Company, which represents 22.43 per cent of the Company’s issued share capital.

Kestrel’s interest in the Shares in CentralNic Group plc is held through the following nominees: