CDW Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

CDW Corporation with ticker code (CDW) now have 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 174 with the average target price sitting at $218.44. Now with the previous closing price of $194.89 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 12.1%. The 50 day MA is $198.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to $180.06. The market capitalization for the company is $26,263m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $29,436m based on the market consensus.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

