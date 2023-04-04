Carter’s, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and -4.7% Downside Potential

Carter’s, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CRI) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 84 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have $68.57. Now with the previous closing price of $71.92 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to $74.73. The company has a market cap of $2,730m. Company Website: https://www.carters.com

The potential market cap would be $2,603m based on the market consensus.

Carter’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter’s, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter’s products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, layette essentials, tops and t-shirts, multi-piece sets, sleep and play products, and sleepwear; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products, overalls, core bottoms, knit tops, t-shirts, and layering pieces. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bath time, and home gear, as well as kid’s bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, home décor, cribs and baby furniture, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores, as well as retail stores. It also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.