BP p.l.c. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 16.7% Upside Potential

BP p.l.c. which can be found using ticker (BP) now have 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have $44.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $37.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to $33.17. The company has a market cap of $112,363m. Company Website: https://www.bp.com

The potential market cap would be $131,120m based on the market consensus.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business. Further, it engages in power and storage, digital transformation, carbon management, and bio and low carbon related products, as well as energy and environmental commodities and mobility businesses. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.81% with the ex dividend date set at 16-2-2023 (DMY).