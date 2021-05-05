Boohoo Group appoints Tim Morris to the Board as Non-Executive Director

Boohoo Group plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion retailer, has announced the appointment of Tim Morris to the Board as Non-Executive Director, with effect from today. Tim will become a member of the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Risk Committees on appointment.

Tim is currently Group General Counsel & Company Secretary at TalkTalk Telecom Group Limited, which was on the main list of the London Stock Exchange until March 2021 and which he joined prior to its IPO in 2010. He held similar positions at Carphone Warehouse Group PLC prior to its IPO in 2000 until 2015 during which time it merged with Dixons to create Dixons Carphone PLC. He is also a founding Partner of Freston Ventures Investments LLP, which invests in a number of private businesses including Five Guys Europe, in addition to various indirect private equity and investment funds. Tim is a Solicitor who worked in private practice before 2000 specialising in corporate finance.

Simultaneously, after nearly four great years on the board, Pierre Cuilleret steps down as a Boohoo Group Non-Executive Director with effect from today.

Tim Morris, commented: “I look forward to helping the Group execute its strategy to become a leader in global fashion e-commerce and shaping a culture that creates value for stakeholders over the long term, particularly by adding increased independent oversight of risk management and corporate governance practices.”

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Timothy Simon Morris (aged 56) holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships or Partnerships Previous Directorships or Partnerships Dunstone Education Trust Adventure Telecom Limited Chaisty Limited Core Telecommunications Limited Augusta 64 LLP CPW Broadband Services (UK) Limited Freestone Ventures Investments LLP CPW Network Services Limited Poleved Limited CPW UK Group Limited Toucan Residential Ireland Limited Executel Limited TalkTalk Broadband Service (Ireland) Limited Future Office Communications Tele2 Communications Services Limited GIS Telecoms Limited Student Castle Investments LLP Green Dot Property Management Greystone Telecom Limited Mikella Limited Onetel Telecommunications Limited Opal Business Solutions Limited Opal Connect Limited Pipex Internet Limited Pipex UK Limited TalkTalk Brands Limited TalkTalk Corporate Limited TalkTalk Direct Limited TalkTalk Group Limited TalkTalk RB Limited TalkTalk Technology Limited TalkTalk Telecom Holdings Limited TalkTalk Telecom Limited TalkTalk UK Communication Services Limited Telco Global Distribution Limited Telco Global Limited Telco Holdings Limited Tiscali UK Limited UK Telco (GB) Limited V Networks Limited Vartec Telecom Europe Limited Video Networks Limited World Online Telecom Limited Noble Foods Group Limited Wireless Internet Portfolio B.V. Tosca IOM Midco Limited Tosca IOM Finco Limited

Tim has no shares in the Group.