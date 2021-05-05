Twitter
Boohoo Group appoints Tim Morris to the Board as Non-Executive Director

Boohoo Group

Boohoo Group plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion retailer, has announced the appointment of Tim Morris to the Board as Non-Executive Director, with effect from today. Tim will become a member of the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Risk Committees on appointment.

Tim is currently Group General Counsel & Company Secretary at TalkTalk Telecom Group Limited, which was on the main list of the London Stock Exchange until March 2021 and which he joined prior to its IPO in 2010. He held similar positions at Carphone Warehouse Group PLC prior to its IPO in 2000 until 2015 during which time it merged with Dixons to create Dixons Carphone PLC. He is also a founding Partner of Freston Ventures Investments LLP, which invests in a number of private businesses including Five Guys Europe, in addition to various indirect private equity and investment funds. Tim is a Solicitor who worked in private practice before 2000 specialising in corporate finance.

Simultaneously, after nearly four great years on the board, Pierre Cuilleret steps down as a Boohoo Group Non-Executive Director with effect from today.  

Tim Morris, commented:

“I look forward to helping the Group execute its strategy to become a leader in global fashion e-commerce and shaping a culture that creates value for stakeholders over the long term, particularly by adding increased independent oversight of risk management and corporate governance practices.”

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Timothy Simon Morris (aged 56) holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships or Partnerships Previous Directorships or Partnerships 
Dunstone Education TrustAdventure Telecom Limited
Chaisty LimitedCore Telecommunications Limited
Augusta 64 LLPCPW Broadband Services (UK) Limited
Freestone Ventures Investments LLPCPW Network Services Limited
Poleved LimitedCPW UK Group Limited
Toucan Residential Ireland LimitedExecutel Limited
TalkTalk Broadband Service (Ireland) LimitedFuture Office Communications
Tele2 Communications Services LimitedGIS Telecoms Limited
Student Castle Investments LLPGreen Dot Property Management
 Greystone Telecom Limited
 Mikella Limited
 Onetel Telecommunications Limited
 Opal Business Solutions Limited
 Opal Connect Limited
 Pipex Internet Limited
 Pipex UK Limited
 TalkTalk Brands Limited
 TalkTalk Corporate Limited
 TalkTalk Direct Limited
 TalkTalk Group Limited
 TalkTalk RB Limited
 TalkTalk Technology Limited
 TalkTalk Telecom Holdings Limited
 TalkTalk Telecom Limited
 TalkTalk UK Communication Services Limited
 Telco Global Distribution Limited
 Telco Global Limited
 Telco Holdings Limited
 Tiscali UK Limited
 UK Telco (GB) Limited
 V Networks Limited
 Vartec Telecom Europe Limited
 Video Networks Limited
 World Online Telecom Limited
 Noble Foods Group Limited
 Wireless Internet Portfolio B.V.
 Tosca IOM Midco Limited
 Tosca IOM Finco Limited

Tim has no shares in the Group.

Mahmud Kamani, Boohoo Group Executive Chairman, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome someone of Tim’s calibre to the Group and look forward to his contribution. His extensive experience will broaden and enrich the Board’s overall expertise and provide a high level of scrutiny and accountability.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Pierre for his positive contribution to the Group throughout his period of service. His business expertise, integrity and wisdom have greatly assisted during a period in which the Group has seen significant growth and expansion.” 

