Bank North a clear beneficiary from rising interest rates (Video)

Bank North is the topic of conversation when Analyst at Hardman & Co Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark explains how with Bank North being a private company, investors can get involved if they want. Mark gives us an overview of his report on the company entitled ‘Jam today’, the lending the bank has done, trading conditions and compares it to other similar but listed companies to give an indication of share price.

Bank North is the UK’s first truly regional business bank of the modern era. Lending is structured, decisioned and delivered by regional expert teams, meaning that every contact will be with people locally.