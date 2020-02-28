Arix Bioscience Should have a really strong year say Hardman (Interview)

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) is the topic of conversation when Dr Dorothea Hill, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Having recently initiated on Arix Bioscience Dorothea explains the key takeaways retail investors should be aware of, how a generalist investor should assess the technology, how to assess Arix’s Net Asset Value, expectations for full year results and what to look for going forward.

Arix Bioscience is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

They collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, they are able to bring this exciting growth phase of their industry to a broader range of investors.

