Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Arbuthnot Banking Group forecasts upgraded significantly on back of results (Analyst VIDEO)

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc (LON:ABG) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his report on the company entitled “Back to profitable growth with interest-rate kicker?”, shares some of the headline numbers, what sensitivity to interest rates means for the group, the strategic direction of the firm and any other issues of note from the results.

Arbuthnot Banking Group is a holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co., it offers carefully crafted expert private and commercial banking services alongside wealth planning advice from Chartered Wealth Planners and discretionary investment management.

You might also enjoy reading  CyanConnode: New contract, fundraising and Indian developments
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Arbuthnot Banking Group forecasts upgraded significantly on back of results (Analyst VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.