Arbuthnot Banking Group forecasts upgraded significantly on back of results (Analyst VIDEO)

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc (LON:ABG) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his report on the company entitled “Back to profitable growth with interest-rate kicker?”, shares some of the headline numbers, what sensitivity to interest rates means for the group, the strategic direction of the firm and any other issues of note from the results.

Arbuthnot Banking Group is a holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co., it offers carefully crafted expert private and commercial banking services alongside wealth planning advice from Chartered Wealth Planners and discretionary investment management.