Appreciate Group strategic growth, billings and efficiency accelerate company plans (Analyst VIDEO)

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark discusses his latest report entitled entitled ‘FY’22 results: going for growth’, explains why its strategic growth is important, talks us through the acquisition, the core Christmas savings product and latest news flow.

Appreciate Group plc (LON: APP) has a wide portfolio of brands, designed for consumer and business customers. For consumers the company offers a range of saving and gifting products while the business side offers products to help corporate customers reward and recognise their employees and clients.

Hardman & Co

