Appreciate Group, Digitising Giving: Delivering the future today (Analyst Interview)

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his note entitled Digitising Giving: Delivering the future today, explains how digitisation is impacting on process, procedures and staff, the impact on customers and products and what this means for Appreciate’s investors.

Appreciate Group has a wide portfolio of brands, designed for consumer and business customers. For consumers the company offers a range of saving and gifting products while the business side offers products to help corporate customers reward and recognise their employees and clients.