Amino Technologies PayTV+ deployments with GO Malta and Cablenet

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO), a software-led global media technology company that delivers modern TV experiences, has announced PayTV+ deployments for GO Malta, Malta’s leading communications services company and Cablenet, the number one cable operator in Cyprus.

GO provides Digital Terrestrial Television to 500,000 subscribers in Malta while Cyprus-based Cablenet is primarily a cable operator. Both companies required a solution that enabled the continued provision of high-quality traditional linear TV while rolling out a next generation digital experience. GO, Cablenet and operators across the industry share the same challenges as traditional linear TV and streaming converges.

Amino’s software addresses the changing behaviours and expectations of viewers globally – with traditional TV and content streaming converging to offer aggregated content in a single viewer experience. Amino enables this ‘best of both worlds’ for GO and Cablenet, delivering a seamless viewer experience that brings together both traditional linear TV and streaming apps such as Disney+ via a GO or Cablenet branded user interface, enabling customers to easily access and connect to the TV and video they love. This provides viewers with all the content they wish to watch in one place and with enhanced functionality such as federated search and voice control.