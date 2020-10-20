Don't Miss
Home » Interviews » Advanced Oncotherapy the end goal is very much in sight (Analyst Interview)
Hardman & Co

Advanced Oncotherapy the end goal is very much in sight (Analyst Interview)

20th October 2020

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) is the topic of conversation when Dr Martin Hall, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Martin explains what’s been happening with the company lately, the potential advantages of LIGHT, how close we are to the first system, how AVO is funding all the work and what investors and potential investors can look forward to over the coming months.

Advanced Oncotherapy is a specialist developer and provider of a breakthrough proton therapy system, the LIGHT system, which is the result of 25 years of work at CERN and ADAM.

Its focus is on developing and supplying technologies to maximise the destructive effect of radiation on tumours whilst minimising damage to the patient’s healthy tissues.

