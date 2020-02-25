Don't Miss
Advanced Oncotherapy Rapidly changing to commercial execution (Interview)

Posted by: Giles Arbor 25th February 2020

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) is the topic of discussion when Dr Martin Hall Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Martin talks us through the interesting developments being made at the company, commercial deals, brings us up to date with the LIGHT system and tells us his overall conclusion from his report and the company as an investment case.

Advanced Oncotherapy is a UK-based company focused on delivering a cost-effective proton-based radiotherapy solution called LIGHT. Based on ground-breaking technology developed and tested at world renowned CERN in Switzerland, the LIGHT system delivers an integrated proton radiotherapy system to treat cancer.

