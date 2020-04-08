Zotefoams CEO David Stirling Says ‘Performing well, in line with strategy’ (Interview)

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) CEO David Stirling joins DirectorsTalk to discuss preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019. David talks us through the financial highlights, expands on he HPP strategy, explains how MuCell has made a return to growth, a new opportunity in ReZorce mono-material barrier packaging, the launch of A-ZOTE Adapt and how David view the outlook for the company.

Zotefoams plc is a world leader in cellular materials technology. Utilising a variety of unique manufacturing processes, including environmentally friendly nitrogen expansion for lightweight AZOTE® polyolefin and ZOTEK® high-performance foams, Zotefoams sells to diverse markets worldwide. Zotefoams uses its own cellular materials to manufacture T-FIT® advanced insulation for demanding industrial markets. In addition, Zotefoams owns and licenses patented microcellular foam technology, developed specifically for extrusion applications, from a base in Massachusetts, USA to customers worldwide.

Zotefoams is headquartered in Croydon, UK, with additional manufacturing sites in Kentucky and Oklahoma, USA (foam products manufacture and conversion), Massachusetts, USA (MuCell Extrusion) and Jiangsu Province, China (T-FIT®). A third foam-manufacturing site, in Poland, is planned to begin operations in 2020.

