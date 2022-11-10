Zotefoams ready to widen and accelerate portfolio development (VIDEO)

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Chief Executive Officer David Stirling joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the acquisition of Refour.

David explains what has been acquired, the rational for the transaction, how it will fit within the rest of the Zotefoams business, how combining the companies’ portfolios will offer a wide choice of recyclable packaging, what Torben Andersen brings to the combined business and what we can expect from the company over the next 6 to 12 months.

Zotefoams (LON: ZTF), a world leader in cellular material technology, today the company announced the acquisition of Refour