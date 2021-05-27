Zotefoams very strong sales growth looks to continue through 2021 (Interview)

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) CEO David Stirling joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its trading update for the four months ended 30th April 2021. David talks us through the highlights, explains what has driven the strong demand and order intake, shares his thoughts on being awarded by Nike for the most innovative supplier, talks about the recyclable barrier packaging solution ReZorce® and lets us know what investors can expect over the rest of the year.

Zotefoams plc is a world leader in cellular materials technology delivering optimal material solutions for the benefit of society. Utilising a variety of unique manufacturing processes and selling to diverse markets worldwide.