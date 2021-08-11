Twitter
Zotefoams deliver a strong set of interim results (Interview)

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) CEO David Stirling joins DirectorsTalk to discuss a strong set of interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2021. David talks us through the highlights, explains the why HPP footwear market now contributes to 34% of Group revenue, provides an update on the ReZorce® recyclable packaging technology, order books and the outlook.

Zotefoams plc is a world leader in cellular materials technology, delivering optimal material solutions, for the benefit of society. Utilising a variety of unique manufacturing processes and selling to diverse markets worldwide.

