XP Factory attractive operating metrics and consistently high margins (VIDEO)

XP Factory (LON:XPF) CEO Richard Harpham chats to DirectorsTalk, discussing the acquisition of Boom Battle Bar Cardiff Limited and an update on site openings and trading.

Richard explains the rationale for the acquisition of the Cardiff Boom Battle Bar franchise, the Boom Battle Bar concept, how the Escape Hunt side of the business is performing and what can investors expect to see in the coming months.

The XP Factory (LON XPF) is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands.