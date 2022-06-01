Twitter
XP Factory setting the foundations for very fast levels of growth (VIDEO)

XP Factory plc (LON:XPF) CEO Richard Harpham joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss final results for the year ended 31st December 2021.

In this interview Richard talks us through the result highlights, the integration of Boom Battle Bar, progress with Escape Hunt, further sites opening and what else we can expect from the company over the next year.

The XP Factory is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar.

