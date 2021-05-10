Why the Diverse Income Trust dividends have grown more than peers over the last 10 years (Analyst Interview)

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) is the topic of conversation when Victoria Chernykh, Investment Director at Edison Group joins DirectorsTalk. Victoria explains why having just celebrated 10 years’ anniversary this is such a big milestone, why DIVI’s dividends have grown much more than those of the peers over the past 10 years and why the manager is upbeat about the UK all caps now.

The Diverse Income Trust invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and medium sized companies.

The Company may also invest in large companies, including FTSE 100 Index constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value.