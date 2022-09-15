Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Diverse Income Trust Gervais Williams upbeat about the potential for equity income strategies (VIDEO)

The Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) fund manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss current market conditions.

Gervais shares his thoughts on Liz Truss’s initial economic plans, how it will effect businesses, how companies deal with inflation at a 40-year high, why The Diverse Income Trust is a preferred longer term approach strategy and which companies have impressed Gervais recently.

The Diverse Income Trust – invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.

You might also enjoy reading  Multi-cap equity income strategy is favoured longer term approach (LON:DIVI)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Diverse Income Trust (The) (DIVI)

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Diverse Income Trust Gervais Williams upbeat about the potential for equity income strategies (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.