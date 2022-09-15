Diverse Income Trust Gervais Williams upbeat about the potential for equity income strategies (VIDEO)

The Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) fund manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss current market conditions.

Gervais shares his thoughts on Liz Truss’s initial economic plans, how it will effect businesses, how companies deal with inflation at a 40-year high, why The Diverse Income Trust is a preferred longer term approach strategy and which companies have impressed Gervais recently.

The Diverse Income Trust – invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.