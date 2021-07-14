Twitter
Why Cerillion is well placed for the future (Interview)

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) CEO Louis Hall joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the telecoms sector. With the telecoms sector very buoyant at the moment, Louis explains what’s driving operator investment, what makes 5G such a significant step forward compared with 4G, the impact on telecoms software, how the COVID pandemic affected investment and why Cerillion is well placed for the future.

Cerillion plc is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Cerillion plc

