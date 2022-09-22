Warpaint London hoping to exceed its upgraded forecast (VIDEO)

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) CEO Sam Bazini joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2022.

Sam takes us through the highlights of the 6 month period, explains how wins in Boots, the US and online has added to the group, further developments made post period end, a £1,000 payment to help with the cost of living increases and what else we can expect from the company during the rest of the year.

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L) is a colour cosmetics business, based in Buckinghamshire – it supplies quality colour cosmetics at affordable prices.