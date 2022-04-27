Warpaint London passes £50m in revenues milestone (VIDEO)

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L) CEO Sam Bazini joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Sam takes us through the highlights from the full year results, talks about the expansion in Tesco stores and the recent launch in Boots stores, expansion in the USA and the new accounts that have opened there and what we can expect to see from Warpaint in the next year.

Warpaint London is a colour cosmetics business, based in Buckinghamshire – it supplies quality colour cosmetics at affordable prices which are sold in over 40 countries to more than 230 customers including big names such as Boots, Superdrug and Asda.