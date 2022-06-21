Top telecoms, media and technology stocks to buy right now at attractive prices

For the savvy stock picker, DirectorsTalk has hand-picked a number of Telecoms, Media and Technology stocks that provide quality investment opportunities at attractive prices.

We’ve collated a mix of our exclusive interviews with the CEOs of CentralNic Group, CyanConnode Holdings, Aferian plc, Cerillion plc and Pennant International Group to provide insights into their recent corporate developments, financial results and outlook.

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) is building a better global digital economy, by making domain names and web services available to customers in virtually every country in the world.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN) is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.

Telecom solutions provider, Cerillion plc (LON:CER) has established a reputation within the global telecoms market for being a leading supplier of carrier-grade, enterprise billing and CRM software, supporting fixed wire, mobile, broadband and TV communications service providers.

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) operates worldwide providing solutions, services and support to the Defence, Aerospace and safety critical industries across the globe, offering a turn-key solution for any requirement.