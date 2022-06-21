Twitter
Top telecoms, media and technology stocks to buy right now at attractive prices

telecommunications

For the savvy stock picker, DirectorsTalk has hand-picked a number of Telecoms, Media and Technology stocks that provide quality investment opportunities at attractive prices. 

We’ve collated a mix of our exclusive interviews with the CEOs of CentralNic Group, CyanConnode Holdings, Aferian plc, Cerillion plc and Pennant International Group to provide insights into their recent corporate developments, financial results and outlook.  

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) is building a better global digital economy, by making domain names and web services available to customers in virtually every country in the world.

CentralNic Group strong start with year-on-year organic growth now above 50% (VIDEO)

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

CyanConnode discuss record results, financial projection and priorities in 2022 (Interview)

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN) is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.

Aferian capitalising on the shifts in streaming and Pay TV markets (LON:AFRN)

Telecom solutions provider, Cerillion plc (LON:CER) has established a reputation within the global telecoms market for being a leading supplier of carrier-grade, enterprise billing and CRM software, supporting fixed wire, mobile, broadband and TV communications service providers.

Cerillion plc CEO and CFO on order book, outlook and costs (LON:CER)

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) operates worldwide providing solutions, services and support to the Defence, Aerospace and safety critical industries across the globe, offering a turn-key solution for any requirement.

Pennant International Group Investor Presentation with CEO Philip Walker
