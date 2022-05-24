CentralNic Group strong start with year-on-year organic growth now above 50% (VIDEO)

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) CEO Ben Crawford joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss unaudited financial results for the three months ended 31st March 2022.

Ben takes us through the financial highlights, explains how with organic revenues at circa 53$ for the trailing twelve months what has driven the growth, reducing net debt and non core expense, operations and corporate activity and what we should expect from the group throughout the remainder of the year.

