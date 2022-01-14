This week: TomCo Energy, Dekel Agri-Vision, Goodbody Health, Kenmare Resources and PetroNeft Resources

TomCo Energy TSHII site contains substantial economic resources

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) announced the receipt of an independent report commissioned from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. estimating the oil reserves, associated marketable sand volumes, and future net revenue, as of 31 December 2021. Total estimated undiscounted future net revenues range from US$942 million based on 1P reserves to approximately US$2.5 billion based on 3P reserves in respect of a gross 100% interest in TSHII.

Dekel Agri-Vision report a highly successful year for palm oil operation

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African focused agriculture company, have provided a production update for its 100%-owned vertically integrated Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Dekel Agri-Vision Executive Director Lincoln Moore said: “2021 was a highly successful year for our palm oil operation, particularly in the second half low season where significantly higher than normal volumes and record sales prices contribute to a year where CPO production and CPO pricing records were broken.

Sativa Wellness Group changes name to Goodbody Health Inc with clear strategic direction

Sativa Wellness Group have today announced a change of name to Goodbody Health Inc (AQSE:GBDY) to align the parent company with its main brand name “Goodbody” and its trading subsidiaries “Goodbody Wellness Limited” and “Goodbody Botanicals Ltd”. After significant feedback, the Board decided that the Goodbody brand using the proposition “Know More-Live Better” better promotes and reflects the Company’s Strategic Direction as a Health and Wellness Company.

Kenmare Resources record year for 2021 in terms of safety, production and sales

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, has provided a trading update for the full year and fourth quarter ending 31 December 2021 and production guidance for FY 2022.

PetroNeft Resources to ramp up operations and news flow (Interview)

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) CEO David Sturt joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the latest company update.

David explains the reasons for expanding from 2 wells last year, initially to 5 and now to 7 wells this year, the kind of returns expected, the scale of the Cheremshanskoye drilling tender, the benefit the all season road at Cheremshanskoye brings in terms of scale and with a ‘ramp up in operations’ what the forward program is going to look like and its timing.