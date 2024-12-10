TEAM Plc’s Strategic Moves: Fundraising Success, Future Growth, and Expanding Advisor Network (Video)

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Executive Chairman Mark Clubb joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a successful Equity Fundraise.

In this interview with TEAM Plc’s Executive Chairman, Mark Clubb, we explore the strategic steps behind their recent equity fundraising success and its implications for the company’s growth. Mark shares insights into the allocation of new capital, the integration of key acquisitions, and how TEAM Plc is capitalising on shifting financial trends and investor demands. He also outlines ambitious plans for expanding their advisor network and enhancing their asset management capabilities, offering a compelling look at TEAM Plc’s trajectory in international wealth and financial services.

TEAM Plc is a Wealth, Asset Management, and Complementary Financial Services Group. Operating internationally, they cater to expatriates and retirees, providing bespoke investment, residency, and citizenship services through a robust network of regulated subsidiaries.