Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Tatton Asset Management set to grow and deliver an attractive dividend (Analyst Interview)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage Research Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin talks us through the key points from its interims to 30 September, explains how the forecasts will be changed and the implications this has on the company valuation.

Tatton Asset Management provides on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to Directly Authorised financial advisers across the UK. This is achieved through two operating divisions: Tatton, the Group’s investment management division and Paradigm, the Group’s IFA support services business.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Tatton Asset Management
Tatton Asset Management set to grow and deliver an attractive dividend (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.