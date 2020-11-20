Tatton Asset Management set to grow and deliver an attractive dividend (Analyst Interview)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage Research Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin talks us through the key points from its interims to 30 September, explains how the forecasts will be changed and the implications this has on the company valuation.

Tatton Asset Management provides on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to Directly Authorised financial advisers across the UK. This is achieved through two operating divisions: Tatton, the Group’s investment management division and Paradigm, the Group’s IFA support services business.