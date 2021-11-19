Tatton Asset Management New deals not yet factored in (Interview)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) is the topic of conversation when Zeus Capital Research Analyst Robin Savage joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Robin talks us through the key points from the interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2021, explains whats behind the upgraded forecasts and with Tatton being a highly profitable and fast growing company how Robin values the company.

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON: TAM) provides on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to Directly Authorised financial advisers across the UK.