Tatton Asset Management full results should impress the market (Analyst Interview)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage, Research Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin talks us through the key points from the company interim results, explains how these results compare to his forecasts and how Robin views the company in terms of fair value.

Tatton Asset Management provides on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to Directly Authorised financial advisers across the UK. This is achieved through three operating divisions: Tatton Investment Management, Paradigm Consulting and Paradigm Mortgage Services.

