Symphony Environmental outlook for earnings to strengthen considerably (Analyst Interview)

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (LON:SYM) is the topic of conversation when Robin Byde, Research Director at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin gives us an overview of the company and its products, explains the outlook for earnings and cash generation and shares his views on why you might want to invest in the company at this time.

Symphony Environmental is a global company, specialising in developing and marketing innovative additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products. Quoted on the Alternative Investment Market, London Stock Exchange as “LON:SYM”, with it’s head office in north London, it is active in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Its leading brands are d2w (oxo-biodegradable plastic) and d2p which is trade name for a family of protective technologies offering protection from bacteria, corrosion, insects, bacteria, algae, odour, fouling and fire. Products are sold either directly to customers or, increasingly, through a growing network of authorised Distributors and Agents. This flexibility provides security of supply, local availability and equates to a smaller carbon footprint and significant cost benefits to the Group and its customers.

The company is a member of the Oxo-biodegradable Plastics Association, the society for the Chemical Industry (UK), and the Pacific Basin Environmental Council. It actively participates in the Committee work of the British Standards Institute (BSI), the American Standards Organisation (ASTM), the European Standards Organisation (CEN) and the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

