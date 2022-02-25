Twitter
Symphony Environmental in the right sector at the right time (Interview)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) CEO Michael Laurier joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the commencement of a two year exclusive US supply contract for their d2w biodegradable plastics technology with Better Earth.

Michael shares his thoughts on the news, tells us more about the launch and how will this be good for Symphony and explains what should the investors take from the news.

Symphony Environmental Technologies is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.

Its technology is sold into nearly 100 countries around the world, with applications in retail, medical and manufacturing industries with a focus on the defence of both environmental and human health.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc

