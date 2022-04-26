Symphony Environmental ‘a wealth of commercial opportunities opened up’ (Analyst VIDEO)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) is the topic of conversation when Head of Corporate Broking & Sales at Hybridan, Niall Pearson joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a prestigious award for Symphony’s contribution to sustainability.

Niall explains what the company does, talks us through the important news that the company announced, explains how the company faired during the pandemic and what we can expect from the company going forward.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON: SYM) is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.