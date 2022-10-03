Symphony Environmental very exciting near term opportunity with longer term multiples (VIDEO)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) CFO Ian Bristow joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

Ian takes us through the key financial highlights, explains what has happened during the period operationally, post period end and what we can expect from the company over the coming months.

Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON: SYM) is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.