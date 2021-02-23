Surface Transforms about to embark on an exciting phase of investment and growth (Analyst Interview)

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is the topic of conversation when Robin Byde, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin having published a new report on the company explains what is new in the research, talks us through the companies plans for expansion, medium term prospects for the company and the risks involved.

Surface Transforms is a highly innovative company, with its own patented materials technology and a team of PhD-qualified scientists and degree-qualified engineers who are continually developing new processes for the production of carbon-ceramic materials and new products for various applications. The company is a manufacturer of next-generation carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications and has been certified to IS9001-2000 since 2008 and was certified to TS16949 automotive quality accreditation and AS9100C aerospace quality accreditation in 2015.